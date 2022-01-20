'We Don't Talk About Bruno': The hit single from Disney's 'Encanto' climbing up the Billboard charts

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart - the highest-charting Disney song in over 26 years.
It was number 5 last week - and it's only been on the chart for three weeks.
Surprisingly, "Frozen's" wildly popular "Let It Go" was only able to reach No. 5 in April 2014.
According to Entertainment Weekly, there have been only three other songs from Disney animated films to break the top five: Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's rendition of ""A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" hit No. 1 in 1993; Elton John's "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King" peaked at No. 4 in 1994; and Vanessa Williams' "Colors of the Wind" from "Pocahontas" went to No. 4 in 1995.
"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is credited to Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the "Encanto" cast.
The soundtrack moved to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart last week; it is the first soundtrack to top the chart since "Frozen II" in 2019. EW reports it is only the sixth animated soundtrack in history to top the Billboard 200 ranking.
"Encanto" has been a box office smash as well. It's earned more than $93 million in the U.S. and more than 200 million worldwide, so far. It became available on Disney+ over the holidays.
The film's plot centers on Mirabel, a young girl trying to find her place in a family where everybody else has magical powers but her. She and her family, the Madrigals, live in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a place known as Encanto.
