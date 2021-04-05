Multiple illegal weapons found in OC man's home after he threatens parents

A 42-year-old man who made threats against his parents was arrested March 26 after investigators assigned to the Southwest Division served a search warrant to his residence and found multiple illegal weapons in his possession. pic.twitter.com/tVs62r0iHq — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) April 3, 2021

Orange County sheriff's deputies may have helped to avert a family tragedy.They say a 42 year-old man was making threats against his parents.Deputies arrested him last week and served a search warrant at his home.They found a large number of illegal weapons at the home.They say it appeared the man may have been suffering from mental health issues.They say he is now getting the help he needs through the Sheriff's Behavioral Health Bureau.