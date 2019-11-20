Weather

SoCal forecast: 1st storm of season moves in, snowfall coming to mountains

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain is moving in to Southern California Wednesday, along with the first snowfall of the season in the mountains.

A light drizzle in the early morning is expected to get heavier, possibly in time for the Wednesday morning commute. Rainfall will be heaviest in the Inland Empire and Orange County with half an inch to nearly an inch expected in some areas by the end of the day.

Communities burned by recent wildfires should be particularly cautious to look out for possible flooding when the rain begins.

The rainfall will be a little lighter to the north, with about a quarter inch to a half inch in parts of Los Angeles County.

The mountains should see about 2-4 inches of snow at elevations over 6,500 feet and as much as 5-10 inches at higher elevations.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high temperature around 64, with clouds during the daytime.

The valleys and Inland Empire should expect a high of 61 on Wednesday.

Conditions should clear up in time for the weekend.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal bracing for first rainfall after fires left hillsides bare
Impeachment hearings: Ambassador to face questions about Trump
Family mourns 14-year-old killed in Monterey Park hit-and-run
7 key questions heading into the 2020 Democratic debate
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Improvements to wildlife corridor could help protect OC wildlife
Studio head suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman
Show More
Archbishop Jose Gomez talks being elected president of US bishops
John Legend held free concert at DTLA's Union Station
Chatsworth shooting leaves man with multiple gunshot wounds
LA housing advocates push for tax on owners who keep units vacant
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits near La Quinta area
More TOP STORIES News