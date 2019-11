1st storm of season brings pea-sized pellets of hail to Whittier, Arcadia, DTLA and more

#Hail in Downtown L.A.! Thanks to @abc7tony friend for sending this. We still have #thunderstorms firing up over Southern California, and the chance for more will be there throughout the afternoon #downtownla #CaWx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/8HGUSHgstI — Brianna Ruffalo (@ABC7BriannaR) November 20, 2019

Just days after roasting under record high temperatures, Southern California got a wintry blast Wednesday as a powerful storm brought rain, hail, wind and snow.Hail isn't a particularly common sight across the usually dry region, but residents in Whittier, Arcadia and Covina, among other locations, saw pellets of ice falling from the sky.Pea-sized hail blanketed downtown Los Angeles sidewalks before being washed away by a deluge of rain. Some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain.Meanwhile up to 8 inches of snow, another rare weather event to the region, fell across the San Bernardino Mountains overnight , requiring drivers to have chains on their tires.