1st storm of season brings pea-sized pellets of hail to Whittier, Arcadia, DTLA and more

Hail isn't a particularly common sight across the usually dry region, but residents in Whittier, Arcadia and Covina, among other locations, saw pellets of ice falling from the sky.
Pea-sized hail blanketed downtown Los Angeles sidewalks before being washed away by a deluge of rain. Some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain.
#Hail in Downtown L.A.! Thanks to @abc7tony friend for sending this. We still have #thunderstorms firing up over Southern California, and the chance for more will be there throughout the afternoon #downtownla #CaWx #SoCal pic.twitter.com/8HGUSHgstI— Brianna Ruffalo (@ABC7BriannaR) November 20, 2019
Meanwhile up to 8 inches of snow, another rare weather event to the region, fell across the San Bernardino Mountains overnight, requiring drivers to have chains on their tires.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.