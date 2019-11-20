Weather

1st storm of season brings pea-sized pellets of hail to Whittier, Arcadia, DTLA and more

Just days after roasting under record high temperatures, Southern California got a wintry blast Wednesday as a powerful storm brought rain, hail, wind and snow.

Hail isn't a particularly common sight across the usually dry region, but residents in Whittier, Arcadia and Covina, among other locations, saw pellets of ice falling from the sky.

Pea-sized hail blanketed downtown Los Angeles sidewalks before being washed away by a deluge of rain. Some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain.



Meanwhile up to 8 inches of snow, another rare weather event to the region, fell across the San Bernardino Mountains overnight, requiring drivers to have chains on their tires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
