accuweather

Pink moon: 1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky starting Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

1st supermoon of 2021 to rise Monday night

Get ready for the first supermoon of 2021!

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, April 26, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. ET.

It's the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, followed by another on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day
4 major hurricanes forecast this Atlantic hurricane season
Zodiacal light, super pink moon and more events in April
How to see this weekend's full 'worm' moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Hundreds fight mock battle for rights to the name Josh
Indonesia search teams find submarine wreckage in ocean
Asian man remains in coma after vicious attack; suspect wanted
Alleged gang member arrested in fatal Riverside shooting
Chadwick Boseman snubbed in shocking upset for Best Actor Oscar
Show More
ShopLocalish: Get the look of stars on a budget with these deals
Fresno reaches settlement with family of boy killed by police
Yuh-Jung Youn becomes first Korean actor to win an Academy Award
Oscars 2021 red carpet interviews
Report: Many Americans skipping second COVID shot
More TOP STORIES News