tornado

Severe Midwest weather: 2 dead, 29 injured after tornado strikes Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA -- At least two people are dead and another 29 are injured after a tornado swept through the state of Oklahoma.

Video shows the destruction in El Reno, after the tornado hit a hotel, mobile home park, and several other buildings.

Twenty-nine people were taken to the hospital after the tornado. Their injuries range from minor to critical.

A woman described the terrifying moments when the twister touched down.

"I heard it coming. I felt the trailer 80 hit our trailer. I know trailer 80 flipped over on top of 81, which we were in. And after everything was over with and all the shaking and jarring and everybody landing on the floor, the sirens went off," Rachel Garrison said.

The reported tornado comes on the heels of a very active, severe weather week in the Midwest.

More than 100 tornadoes were reported across eight states over a four-day period.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdisasterstormtornadostorm damagesevere weather
TORNADO
Tornadoes rip through Kansas City outskirts
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
New drone video shows wide scope of Missouri tornado damage
3 killed in Missouri tornado outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News