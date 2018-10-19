Red Flag Warning on Friday for Los Angeles and Ventura Co. Use EXTREME caution with anything that can start a fire. #cawx pic.twitter.com/B2ylpA22iO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 18, 2018

Firefighters extinguished two small brush fires in Malibu and Elysian Park overnight Thursday as a red flag warning went into effect across much of the Southland.Flames were reported about 12:42 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Malibu Canyon and Malibu Crest roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire slowly spread to about 3 acres just east of Pepperdine University.Supported by three fire helicopters, firefighters knocked down the blaze and Malibu Canyon Road was reopened shortly before 5 a.m.In Elysian Park, firefighters responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday to a 1-acre vegetation fire in the 1300 block of Stadium Way.That fire was extinguished in just over an hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.No injuries or structural damages were reported in either incident.A red flag warning is scheduled to remain in effect for much of Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange and Riverside counties until 10 p.m. Friday.