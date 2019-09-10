Weather

Viral moment: 3-year-old who survived Hurricane Dorian embraced by classmates

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida -- Amid the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, a group of toddlers have ignited a moment of inspiration that is going viral.

The video has already been viewed thousands of times on social media. It shows the kids embracing their 3-year-old classmate who had just endured the unimaginable.

The boy, who was in the Bahamas when Dorian struck, survived the storm and made it back to Florida for his first day of Pre-K.

Makai was visiting family with his mom in Freeport over Labor Day weekend when they got stuck in the Bahamas because of the massive and deadly storm.

They rode it out at Makai's grandma's house, which suffered heavy damage.

"At one point, our roof just flew open," his mother said. "And Makai was like, 'Oh my God.' He thought Dorian was a monster."

His mother said Makai put on a brave face in the aftermath while having to wring out his soaked clothes and throw out ruined toys. At one point, he put on his Spider-Man life vest because he wanted to help.
"I'm going to save the children in the water," his mother recalled him saying.

After returning to his home in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Makai had no idea he was about to get his own superhero welcome.

As soon as he walked into his classroom, his classmates jumped up and began hugging him, telling him that they missed him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridaviral videohurricane dorianstudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police apprehend man after bizarre chase in waves at Venice Beach
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Wildomar area
Man sought after rape in Cal State Fullerton parking structure
Mother of Inglewood boy whose body was found in public pool speaks out
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
L.A. County Supervisors to consider rent control ordinance
Multi-vehicle crash closes PCH for hours in Pacific Palisades
Show More
Riverside mailboxes picked up for repairs, not stolen, USPS says
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Man in grave condition after hit-and-run crash in South L.A.
Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs hit with force of 10 billion atomic bombs
CA earmarks $10M for homeless services in Palm Springs
More TOP STORIES News