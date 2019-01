EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck 2.5 miles north-northeast of Yorba Linda around 1:19 p.m. PT, the U.S. Geological Survey said.Eyewitness News viewers from Chino Hills, Fontana, Whittier, Diamond Bar, Anaheim Hills and Irvine reported feeling shaking from the temblor.There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.