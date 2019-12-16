3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck to the northeast of Ridgecrest Monday afternoon, according to the USGS.
The quake struck about 9 miles east-northeast of the Kern County community at 2:15 p.m. It hit at a depth of about 5 miles.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
This July, Ridgecrest was hit by a pair of major earthquakes, magnitudes 6.4 and 7.1 followed by thousands of smaller aftershocks.
It has continued to experience small quakes around magnitude 3.0 and higher on a regular basis since then.
The largest of those July quakes was felt throughout California and Nevada and produced significant damage to buildings and utilities in the immediate area.
The quakes were also possibly linked to one death after a man was found pinned under a car in Nevada days after the quakes. It is believed he was working under the car and the force of the quake shook it loose from the jacks.
