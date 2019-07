SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck near San Bernardino early Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The temblor struck at 6:05 a.m. 1.9 miles southwest of San Bernardino, 2.5 miles north of Colton and 3.1 miles north of Rialto, according to the USGS.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.