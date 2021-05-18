earthquake

3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes near Huron in western Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. -- A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck in western Fresno County on Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The trembler was reported west of Huron around 7:44 am. The USGS originally reported a preliminary 4.1 magnitude quake, but updated it to a magnitude 3.6 later Tuesday morning.



ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says two more aftershocks were also reported shortly after the first quake.

Some ABC30 viewers reported feeling the earthquake in Coalinga.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any damages.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

