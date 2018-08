A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Anza in Riverside County Monday morning.The temblor struck approximately 11.2 miles east-southeast of Anza and 23.6 miles south of Palm Springs at around 10:44 a.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.Eyewitness News viewers said on social media they felt some shaking in Temecula, Palm Springs and La Quinta.