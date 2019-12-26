5 Freeway through Grapevine, 15 Freeway through Cajon Pass closed due to hazardous road conditions

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif (KABC) -- A major snowstorm prompted the closures of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass Thursday.
It was unclear when either interstate would fully reopen. The southbound side of the 15 Freeway, which previously had been reopened and closed again within about an hour, was freed up for drivers once more.
The storm stopped drivers in their tracks on Christmas Day, with video along the 5 freeway showing dozens of cars covered in snow.
"It's awesome, it's beautiful out here. But you don't one to be stuck like the way I was stuck," said one man who was traveling from Los Angeles to Bakersfield.
The Grapevine closure - in effect between Lake Hughes Road and Grapevine Road - was just the start of a heavy and difficult storm, which moved into the Southland Wednesday night.
"It was worse, I should have gone back to Pasadena. But I thought it would be open up here. Unfortunately, it was all closed," Varun Bharathi said.
The closure through the Cajon Pass was in effect on the northbound side from the Cajon Pass to Hesperia. Highway 138 was also closed from the 15 Freeway to Beekley Road.
Drivers heading to the mountains are being warned to take precautions and expect hazardous road conditions. Caltrans is telling drivers heading to the mountains to bring chains.
A wind advisory remained in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday because strong east-southeast winds are expected with the storm. Winds of 15-25 mph are forecast in the L.A. Basin with gusts of 40-50 mph and mountain gusts could hit 50-60 mph, which could make travel treacherous.
Residents affected by recent wildfires are being warned to prepare for potential flooding.
Other challenges are possible, as well.
Heavy rain drenched lower-lying communities. People living in areas scarred by recent fires, such as the Getty, Saddleridge and Palisades fires, should prepare for the chance of flash floods.
Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said the agency is deploying resources to burn areas. The city has set up K-rails along Sepulveda Boulevard to help control potential flooding off the hillsides.
Adrianne Green, a Lancaster resident, is worried about her drive home after the holiday.
"This winter has been crazy," Green said. "Like a winter we've never had in a long time. A lot of rain, a lot of snow. Californians aren't used to this. It's a major adjustment. We're not prepared. We don't know how to slow down, we think we can drive the same as we do when the sun is shining."
This is already the second big storm of the season for the region - and the last one was also on a holiday.
Last month's Thanksgiving storm dropped nearly four feet of snow on the Big Bear area - the heaviest snowfall to hit in November for more than 50 years. It closed roads throughout the region and knocked out power to thousands of customers. The snow and wind were so strong even the ski resorts closed.
City News Service contributed to this story.
