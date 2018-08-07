Valleydale Park Auditorum in Azusa

Colonel Washington Park Gym in Los Angeles

El Cariso Park Gym in Sylmar

Adventure Park Gym in Whittier

Jackie Robinson Park Gym in Little Rock

Several cooling centers across Los Angeles County have opened their doors to animals as well as their human owners looking for relief from the heat.The only condition is that the animals have to be household pets."Cats and dogs," L.A. County Parks and Recreation spokesperson Terry Kanakri said. "No exotic pets.""We have paper on the ground for accidents and everything else. We just ask people to bring some water and maybe some food, keep their dogs leashed."The five pet-friendly cooling centers include:These cooling centers are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday.Meanwhile in Monrovia, some residents questioned the timing of a planned power outage.Southern California Edison stripped 36 homes of electricity for most of the day in order to install a new power pole."You'd think fall or spring might be better," Monrovia resident Alisha Dagis said. "It's a horribly hot day, just sitting inside and keeping the curtains closed. ... In the old days before air conditioning, at least you could use a fan. You can't use a fan now."