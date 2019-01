There's nothing like a SoCal sunset, and Tuesday's was spectacular. As soon as the sky started to turn those bright colors, local photographers grabbed their cameras to capture the its fiery glow.ABC7 Meteorologist Leslie Lopez reports that SoCal sunsets are always more dramatic in the fall and winter, because there is more cloud cover and water molecules in the air for light to travel and scatter through.If you capture a brilliant SoCal sunset, share it with #abc7eyewitness. Thanks to the Eyewitnesses below for sharing their view.