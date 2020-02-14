SoCal weather: Slightly above-average temps, sunny skies expected across region Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect slightly above-average temperatures amid mostly sunny skies across the region on Sunday.
In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for a high temperature of 73 degrees and a low temperature of 52 degrees.
Morning fog will give way to a high temperature of 65 degrees at the beaches. The low will drop to 53.
Mild conditions are on tap for the mountains, where the high will reach 58 degrees. The low temperature will plummet to 31.
