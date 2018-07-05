WEATHER

Air conditioning repairman in Inland Empire offers heatwave preparation tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Ensuring that air conditioning units are well-maintained could go a long way when it comes to staying cool, according to Klaus and Sons Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning. (KABC)

By
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Temperatures are expected to climb well into the triple digits in the Inland Empire this weekend, so working air conditioners are going to be important for area residents.

Ensuring that air conditioning units are well-maintained could go a long way when it comes to staying cool, according to Klaus and Sons Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning.

Routinely replacing filters, cleaning condenser coils and hiring professionals to check capacitors and refrigerant levels are all tasks that should be completed well before a heatwave arrives.

"(People) just take it for granted that they can just go to the thermostat and turn it on and it's going to work," Klaus and Sons repairman Gene Bennett said.

If an air conditioning unit isn't properly functioning, Bennett cautioned, it's best to turn the system off instead of continuing to use it in the hope that it will fix itself.

Running a unit that doesn't seem to be working can cause even more problems, he said.

Homeowners can get a head start on cooling down their homes by keeping windows open overnight and into the morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheat waveair conditionerweathersummerUplandSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday in parts of SoCal
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
Photos from the wildfires across California
Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
More Weather
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News