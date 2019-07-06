Weather

Aftershocks to 6.4-magnitude earthquake to continue for "a long time"

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dr. Lucy Jones says the public should expect aftershocks to continue for "a long time" following the 6.4-magnitude earthquake that struck on the Fourth of July.

There have been over 1,000 aftershocks since the earthquake struck in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley Thursday morning.

Jones was on Eyewitness News Friday to answer questions about what's next following the earthquake.

