u.s. & world

Alabama tornadoes: Donors pledge to pay for 23 funerals after devastating storm

EMBED <>More Videos

The coroner in Lee County said he'd gotten calls from two companies, neither of which have been identified, offering to cover the costs.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. -- After a devastating tornado killed nearly two dozen in Lee County, Alabama, this weekend, the families who lost loved ones are getting a little relief: All 23 funerals will be paid for.

RELATED: The latest on the Alabama tornado

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians of Poarch, Alabama, has donated $184,000 to cover the costs, WTVM reports.

The organization wrote on Facebook that "It is at times of greatest need that we often see our communities coming together to help one another."



The Lee County Coroner office intially told WTVM that two unnamed organizations were stepping forward to pay.

Harris said he "got a phone call from an individual that said, if the details get worked out, there's a very large corporation that will probably pay most if not all of the cost of every victim's funeral."

RELATED: What we know about the 23 lives lost in the Alabama tornado

Harris continued that, right before Tuesday's interview, "I got another call from another company that will do the same thing. So, between the two, these expenses, which can be up into the thousands, will probably be covered by these two companies."

The Lee County sheriff's office called the news a "wonderful blessing."


During a Wednesday press conference, Harris said that The Poarch Band of Creek Indians had also committed $50,000, though that number later went up.
EMBED More News Videos

Officials give updates about tornado recovery in Lee County, Alabama.



Sunday's storm was the deadliest tornado in the U.S. in nearly six years. Among the dead are four children, as well as 10 members of the same family.

SEE ALSO: How to help the victims of Sunday's tornadoes
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheralabamaus worldtornadosevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
4-year-old accidentally kills fish after cuddling it
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
Seafood fraud study: One-third of establishments labeled seafood incorrectly
$273M Mega Millions winner almost forgot winning ticket in store
TOP STORIES
Azusa PD investigating dead newborn found in dumpster
Vigil held for girl found dead on Hacienda Heights trail
Wally, cat rescued from cinder block wall, up for adoption
California seeing more retail robbers from out-of-state
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
Lancaster mother pleads for missing daughter to return home
'Trebek effect' brings hope to many fighting pancreatic cancer
Show More
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Students protest sudden closure of Art Institute in Hollywood
LAPD sergeant arrested for DUI
Seafood fraud study: One-third of establishments labeled seafood incorrectly
Chino officer arrested in Redlands on suspicion of sex with a minor
More TOP STORIES News