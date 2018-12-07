WEATHER

All evacuations lifted in Lake Elsinore for Holy Fire burn areas

All evacuations have been lifted in the Holy Fire burn areas in Lake Elsinore a day after rain caused major flooding in the region.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --
Crews are assessing the storm damage on Friday. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday. They were downgraded to voluntary in the evening, then eventually lifted altogether Friday morning.

The heavy rain proved too much for some hillsides that gave way in the Holy Fire burn areas.

Video from the Leach Canyon area shows trash cans getting caught in the raging torrent of mud.

MORE: Mud roars down road near Rice Canyon Elementary School
Stunning video shows a torrent of mud and debris roaring down a road near an elementary school in Lake Elsinore as heavy rain soaked the area Thursday.

