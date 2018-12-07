All evacuations lifted in Lake Elsinore for Holy Fire burn areas

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --All evacuations have been lifted for the Holy Fire burn areas in Lake Elsinore a day after rain caused major mud flows in the region.
Crews are assessing the storm damage on Friday. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday. They were downgraded to voluntary in the evening, then eventually lifted altogether Friday morning.
#HolyFloodWatch All evacuation warnings have been lifted.@RivCoReady @CtyLakeElsinore pic.twitter.com/800PWSYNm8— CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) December 7, 2018
The heavy rain proved too much for some hillsides that gave way in the Holy Fire burn areas.
Video from the Leach Canyon area shows trash cans getting caught in the raging torrent of mud.
