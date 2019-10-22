Weather

Anaheim was the hottest place in America on Monday, National Weather Service says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- "The Happiest Place on Earth" was in the hottest place in America on Monday, with late-October temperatures soaring to 98 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, no other city in the U.S. was hotter than Anaheim, where Disneyland visitors and others in the area braved sweltering heat.

The abnormally high temperature was not record-breaking, however. Conditions reached 100 degrees in Anaheim on Oct. 21, 2017. The average high temperature for the city on that day of the month is 82.

MORE: Hot temperatures, dry, windy conditions in store for week in SoCal
EMBED More News Videos

Hot temperatures and windy conditions are in store for Southern California this week.


Also on Monday, the thermometer reached 97 degrees in Yorba Linda and San Pasqual Valley, the Weather Service said. Fullerton, Chino, Escondido, Santee, Long Beach and Death Valley were the third-hottest places in the country amid 96-degree temperatures.

The Weather Service reminded people to "beat the heat ... check the backseat," noting that extreme conditions can be deadly for children and pets if they are left unattended in broiling vehicles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherorange countyanaheimheatheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA approves emergency moratorium on 'no-fault' evictions
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys CA couple's rental home
2 arrested, 17 firearms seized from Riverside apartment
Queen Latifah to receive Harvard black culture award
Videos shows street racers take over Laguna Niguel intersection
Show More
Heartwarming video shows boy walking for 1st time after surgery
North Carolina's 11-foot-8 'can opener' bridge to be raised
Nonprofit that promotes Spanish language will open new center in L.A.
When to watch Charlie Brown Halloween special this week
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
More TOP STORIES News