Southern California will see another rainstorm, possibly slick morning commute on Monday

One more storm will move through the Southland Monday, possibly bringing some heavy rain the morning that will taper off into light showers by the afternoon.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Another day of rain is on tap for Southern California Monday, possibly making for a wet morning commute.

The rest of the day may see a chance of rain, possibly up to 1 inch. Tuesday may also see some rain, but only light, scattered showers are expected.

A winter storm warning in scheduled to remain in effect for the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties until Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cool temperatures in the upper 50s and up to an inch of rain.

As for the valleys and Inland Empire, there may be 1 to 2 inches of rain and temps will also be cool in the upper 50s.

The beach communities will see rain and swells from the west creating up to 4-7 foot waves. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Mountain areas will see scattered rain and snow showers around 6,000 feet elevation. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s.

Deserts will be cool and rainy with highs in the low 50s. There may be one-fourth to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
