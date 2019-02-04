WEATHER

Southern California sees more rain, slick morning commute on Monday

More rain is dousing Southern California Monday, with a heavy band of wet weather set to blast the region during the morning commute.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The heaviest rain is set to make its way across Los Angeles County between sometime around 10 a.m. and will last through around noon. The storm will likely move eastward into the afternoon, which is when Orange County and the Inland Empire areas will get the moderate and heavy rain.

Monday will see about 1 inch of rain in most areas. Tuesday may also see some rain, but only light, scattered showers are expected. In the mountains, though, the snow elevation will drop to around 2,500 feet, causing a dangerous situation for the Grapevine.

A winter storm warning in scheduled to remain in effect for the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties until Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see cool temperatures in the upper 50s and up to an inch of rain.

As for the valleys and Inland Empire, there may be 1 to 2 inches of rain and temps will also be cool in the upper 50s.

The beach communities will see rain and swells from the west creating up to 4-7 foot waves. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Mountain areas will see scattered rain and snow showers around 6,000 feet elevation. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s.

Deserts will be cool and rainy with highs in the low 50s. There may be one-fourth to three-quarters of an inch of rain.

