CHP escorting drivers on 5 Freeway as snow threatens Grapevine closure

CANYON COUNTRY, Calif (KABC) -- Another winter storm brought snow to the Grapevine area Monday, threatening a second closure of the 5 Freeway in less than a week.
The storm is forecast to bring heavy snow of four to eight inches at snow levels as low as 2,500 to 3,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
The California Highway Patrol was conducting escorts on Interstate 5 Monday morning, pacing drivers as light snow fell.
The snow could significantly impact travel along the 5 Freeway, in particular over the Grapevine, the NWS said.
Travel on mountain roads including Interstate 5, 2 and 14 could be very difficult or impossible, just as the most recent storm proved.
A major snowstorm caused dangerous driving conditions through the Grapevine, shutting down the 5 Freeway for more than 36 hours beginning on Christmas.
Officials are warning drivers to take precautions and expect hazardous road conditions.
