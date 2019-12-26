Weather

Residents in Antelope Valley high desert areas wake up to blanket of white snow

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A large swath of Southern California is covered in a blanket of snow, including the high desert, after a holiday storm moved through the region.

Many in the Antelope Valley woke up to several inches of snow which fell overnight, and more was expected into Thursday evening. A Winter Storm Warning was in effect until 10 p.m. for cities such as Lancaster and Palmdale, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are warning people traveling through the region of hazardous weather conditions and reduced visibility along the 14 and 138 highways. Up to 10 inches of snow was expected in the foothill areas and up to six inches on the valley floor.

Strong winds were also expected to whip across the area with the potential to cause tree damage and power outages, weather officials said.

Many made the trek to the high desert to get an up-close look at the fresh snow.

"I think it's great. I think it's a little shocking maybe to Southern Californians," said Kansas-native Kevin Bell.

Others areas of the region were also slammed by the winter storm, prompting the full closures of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass.

Meanwhile, Southern California's mountain resorts in San Bernardino County benefited from the storm.
