Weather

At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana

OIL CITY, Louisiana -- Three people were found dead in their storm-damaged homes in two Louisiana parishes.

A man was killed overnight when a tree hit his home during severe weather in Oil City, Louisiana, near Shreveport.

High winds brought down the tree onto the man's home.

He was alive for a time in the wreckage, but deputies say he eventually died after speaking to them.

So far, this is the only death reported in that parish.

An elderly couple was found dead in their demolished trailer home in Bossier Parish.

Local authorities are using K-9 teams and drones to survey the damage.

The Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The area included several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

RELATED: Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
EMBED More News Videos

When a tree fell on a Spring home, the family inside scrambled to protect their baby.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianastormu.s. & worldman killedstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after leading police on chase through East LA
Body found wrapped in plastic, cardboard ID'd as Anaheim woman
Homeless man arrested after trying to grab girl from family in Venice
Community mourns 176 people killed on board passenger jet shot down by Iran
Woodland Hills man accused of stealing from women he met on dating apps
Doorbell video captures lost boy crying for help in Kansas
Show More
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
Bellflower hosts parade for Saint John Bosco's varsity football team
Chase suspect killed by deputies in Muscoy while toddler was in car
Search underway for suspect who shot 2 in the face in DTLA
LAUSD wants to help homeless students and families
More TOP STORIES News