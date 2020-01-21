u.s. & world

Why iguanas could be falling out of trees as temperatures drop in South Florida

As temperatures drop in South Florida, weather authorities are warning residents to be on the lookout for temporarily immobilized iguanas falling from trees.

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, temperatures in some areas could dip into the 30s overnight into Wednesday. Cold-blooded iguanas, according to the NWS, could "slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s."



The agency advised that the immobilized iguanas could fall from trees and look dead on the ground, though they are actually still alive.

Forecasters warned of similar conditions back in 2018. During that cold snap, residents who found stiffened iguanas were advised to leave them alone, as they may feel threatened and bite once they warm up.

A two-week cold snap with temperatures below 40 degrees in 2010 killed off many iguanas, along with Burmese pythons and other invasive pests that thrive in South Florida's subtropical climate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridawild animalswinteru.s. & worldwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Terminally ill dog becomes police K-9 for a day
This year's NFL Draft taking place on famed Las Vegas fountain
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5th body found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
Elephant strolls through Sri Lanka hotel - video
McStay murder trial: Charles Merritt sentenced to death
Under-fire shop owner attacks San Diego news crews: VIDEO
Mountain lion euthanized in OC confirmed the same one that attacked 3-year-old
Show More
LA City Council votes to ask MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers
1 killed after road rage incident leads to crash in Hollywood
Jane Fonda tells Jimmy Kimmel she'll bring "Fire Drill Friday" to LA
Report: Women go unpaid for 2 more hours of labor outside office
Volunteers gear up for 2020 LA County homeless count
More TOP STORIES News