Big Bear's heaviest November snow storm in 50 years leads to road closures, power outages

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (KABC) -- The heaviest November storm to hit Big Bear in more than 50 years led to road closures, stuck cars and power outages throughout the region on Friday.The area saw 42 to 48 inches of snow fall in two days, according to the Big Bear Mountain resort.The resort says the last time even close to that much snow fell in November was in 1964, when 38 inches fell over two days.All of the main routes to Big Bear were closed to all non-mountain residents for most of Friday.Highways 18, 38 and 330 were shut down, and anyone driving in the area was required to have chains on their tires. Highway 18 was later reopened only in the direction leading away from Big Bear.Highway 330 was later reopened toward Running Springs, but open to local residents only.Even the few roads that were cleared of snow encountered other issues, such as stuck or disabled vehicles blocking lanes.Big Bear Mountain resort opened Friday along with Snow Valley in Running Springs Mountain Resort and Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood. Highway 138 to Wrightwood was reopened with an escort from the California Highway Patrol. For a portion of the morning, Big Bear could only be accessed from the desert side via Highway 18 through Lucerne Valley, but the road was later closed.On Thursday, nearby Snow Summit opened after receiving 2 feet of snow over the past few days.Southern California Edison reported widespread outages throughout the mountain region, with 30,000 customers without power. The utility company did not have an estimated restoration time.Even for long-time mountain residents who are used to snow, it seemed just a little too much for this early in the season."I am one who loves the snow but at this point I would like a little bit of a break," said Running Springs resident Helene Forman.She and other locals advised visitors to just have patience. The snow isn't going to disappear anytime soon."If the road's closed, you can't get here. We'll be here when they open. The snow is not going to warm up and melt anytime soon.""We're going to have an epic winter."