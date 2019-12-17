Weather

Big rigs overturn on freeways in Fontana and Chatsworth as winds reach up to 70 in parts of SoCal

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (KABC) -- Big rigs overturned on freeways in Fontana and Chatsworth on Tuesday morning as high winds reached up to 70 mph in some parts of Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind advisory was in effect for Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, the Inland Empire, the Santa Clarita Valley and the San Fernando Valley.

One semi-truck toppled over on the side of the 15 Freeway near Sierra Avenue in Fontana, where dozens of truck drivers had pulled over to await for the winds to die down.

A big-rig hauling a payload of bubble wrap overturned in the middle of the eastbound 118 Freeway in Chatsworth, prompting the closure of three lanes.

No injuries were reported in either crash.

Both vehicles were towed away by heavy-duty tow trucks.
