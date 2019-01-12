The remnants of a winter storm soaked part of the Southland through Saturday afternoon, but conditions should dry up by Saturday night.While the system was strongest overnight Saturday and had mostly cleared out of Los Angeles and Orange counties by mid-morning, Ventura and Riverside counties continue to see lingering showers. The mountain areas are seeing a mix of snow and rain.The rain is expected to fall on and off throughout the weekend, likely leaving a break late Saturday night and on Sunday.A second of what the National Weather Service describes as a "parade of storms" may also drop some rain throughout next week, starting Monday and lasting through possibly Friday.Burn areas are advised to take precautions in the event of flooding and mudslides.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the Inland Empire and valleys, may get up to 3/4 of an inch of rain with partly cloudy skies by the end of Saturday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.Beach communities received morning showers with highs in the low 60s and waves of 3-6 feet.Mountain areas saw 3-5 inches of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet, with temperatures reaching only 36 degrees.Deserts were partly cloudy with a high of 49 and morning rain.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.