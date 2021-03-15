Brief round of rain, snow and strong winds hit SoCal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10419321" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brief cold system is expected to move through the Southland Monday, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds.

A brief cold system moved through the Southland Monday, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds.Snow levels dropped below 3,000 feet, covering mountain communities and creating slick road conditions along the Grapevine section of Intersection 5, prompting California Highway Patrol to escort traffic in the area in the evening. Residents in the area are still cautious a freeway shutdown could happen later.Most of the heavy rain fell in the early to midmorning hours, making for a slippery commute to work. Dry weather and slightly warmer temperatures return Tuesday and remain for the rest of the week.A slight chance of showers was forecast this afternoon, with a wind advisory in effect in the Los Angeles area through 7 p.m., with temperatures maxing out in the mid-50s.A winter weather advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range. In the mountains, a winter weather advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday, with total snowfall accumulation expected to reach between 3 and 6 inches, depending on elevation, according to the NWS.The NWS also said to plan on slippery road conditions and possible road delays or closures. Light snow accumulations were expected on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Angeles Crest Highway, and Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley Road in northern Ventura County.In addition, a wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles and vicinity, with gusts to 45 mph, strongest at the beaches.A cold weather alert was also in effect through Monday for the mountains and the Antelope Valley, where temperatures will drop into the 20 and 30s at night.