A large storm continued to soak the Southland, bringing heavy bouts of rain with the brunt of it coming early Saturday morning.The storm may bring up to 4 or more inches of rainfall in some areas.Heavy pockets of intense rain could affect recent wildfires and residents are advised to take precautions in the event of possible flooding and mudslides.Temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the low 60s as the strongest part of the storm moves in, possibly bringing about 2-3 inches of rain in those areas.A flash flood watch was in effect for Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, as well as the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, the Santa Ana Mountains and foothillsAs for the valleys and Inland Empire, those parts may see as much as 2-4 inches of rain and temperatures in the upper 50s.Beach communities may see about 1-3 inches of rain, with swells creating 3-5 foot suf. Highs will be in the low 60s.Mountain regions will see as much as 4 inches of rain and snow above 7,000 feet. Temperatures will hover in the low 40s.Deserts will be cool with highs in the low 50s. The area may see as much as half to three-quarters of an inch of rain.Super Bowl Sunday will also see some showers, but they might be lighter amid cool temperatures.A third storm will hit Monday and continue into Tuesday - but it will only produce some periodic rainfall with light, scattered showers.