Burn area residents bracing for major SoCal storm

Heavy rains expected this week could spell trouble again in the burn areas, and residents are wasting no time in preparing. (KABC)

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Heavy rains expected this week could spell trouble again in the burn areas, and residents are wasting no time in preparing.

In September, a wildfire burned thousands of acres of vegetation in the Verdugo Mountains and threatened hundreds of homes. Now, a storm that could bring heavy rainfall to Southern California raises the danger of mudslides.

K-rails and sandbags are lining the steep hillside near homes in a Burbank neighborhood.

Residents along Country Club Drive were surprised to see water gushing down the street during a rainstorm a few days ago.

"Unfortunately, the rain that came down that night was pretty torrential and overflowed, and it just came right down again, about 2 feet deep, and just rushing like a rapid down the street," said Burbank resident Diana Rios.

Desionne Franklin and his girlfriend were in his Prius when a river of mud picked up the car and swept it down the Burbank road like a bobsled.



Just weeks ago, a massive mud and debris flow knocked down trees and swept away vehicles.

On Sunday, trucks rolled up and down the streets as Los Angeles County crews worked to clear debris basins in Sunset Canyon. The flow from Wednesday night's storm was enough to fill more than half the capacity in two of the basins.

"The fires created so much erosion and ash up at the top of the hill that it's got to come down with each rainstorm, so we're probably going to get a few more of these," Rios added.

Tuesday morning, the Santa Barbara County area could see a few showers. The rain will get heavier by Tuesday afternoon as it moves into Ventura County and parts of Los Angeles County.

Residents making preparations for the storm can pick up sandbags at Fire Station 16.
