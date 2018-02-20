WEATHER

California weighs permanent water restrictions as state creeps back into drought

California officials are considering whether to adopt permanent restrictions against wasting water amid fears the state may be creeping into drought. (Shutterstock)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) --
California officials are considering whether to adopt permanent restrictions against wasting water as signs point again to fears the state may be creeping into drought.

The restrictions would include prohibiting over-watering of lawns, using a hose to wash down sidewalks or using any hose without an automatic shut-off nozzle.

We saw some of those temporary rules put into action during our last drought, which lasted a record four years. The state Water Resources Control Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on making such restrictions permanent.

We got a little rain recently, but for most of us it wasn't a lot. U.S. drought monitors last week declared nearly half the state, all of it in Southern California, is now back in drought.

If the board votes to reinstate those rules, you still have some time to change your habits. Most of the restrictions would take effect in April.

Some climate scientists say the drought never fully ended in parts of Southern California. The Los Angeles area has received just a fourth of normal rainfall so far this rainy season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
