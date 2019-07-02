Weather

California heat causes mussels to fry to death along shoreline

By ABC7.com staff
It's so hot in California this summer that seafood is cooking all by itself.

A research coordinator at Bodega Marine Reserve took a picture of mussels frying to death along the shoreline.

The picture was taken at a field site at Bodega Bay, north of San Francisco.

The researcher said she saw tens of thousands of dead mussels that had cooked in their shells.

Northern California saw triple-digit temperatures in June as the state sweltered under a record-breaking heat wave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiaheatseafoodheat wave
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News