California heat causes mussels to fry to death along shoreline

It's so hot in California this summer that seafood is cooking all by itself.A research coordinator at Bodega Marine Reserve took a picture of mussels frying to death along the shoreline.The picture was taken at a field site at Bodega Bay, north of San Francisco.The researcher said she saw tens of thousands of dead mussels that had cooked in their shells.Northern California saw triple-digit temperatures in June as the state sweltered under a record-breaking heat wave.