It's so hot in California this summer that seafood is cooking all by itself.
A research coordinator at Bodega Marine Reserve took a picture of mussels frying to death along the shoreline.
The picture was taken at a field site at Bodega Bay, north of San Francisco.
The researcher said she saw tens of thousands of dead mussels that had cooked in their shells.
Northern California saw triple-digit temperatures in June as the state sweltered under a record-breaking heat wave.
California heat causes mussels to fry to death along shoreline
