California heat wave prompts statewide Flex Alert

FOLSOM, Calif. (KABC) --The excessive heat this week in California has led to a statewide Flex Alert.
The California Independent System Operator Corporation is calling for residents to conserve electricity from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.
These hours are typically when air conditioners receive the most use.
The state is asking people to help avoid power outages by turning off all unnecessary lights, using major appliances before 5 p.m. and after 9 p.m., and setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher.
For electricity conservation tips, visit www.flexalert.org/save-energy.