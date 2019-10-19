Weather

California rain forecast 2019-2020: Region can expect less rain, warmer temps than last year

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will likely see a little less rain and warmer temperatures this coming winter compared to last season, according to the latest long-term forecast.

How much rain will CaliABC7 meteorologist Dallas Raines is forecasting about 8-10 inches of rain this winter. That's less than the long-term average of around 13-15 inches and far below the more than 18 inches that fell last winter, leading to substantial flooding in a number of SoCal communities.

The jet stream will see a ridge of high pressure that will dominate the weather along the West Coast. That means overall there will be a little less rain than average across California with temperatures a little warmer than normal.

Snowfall in the mountains is expected to be near the normal seasonal average. Southern California mountains should expect in the range of 30 inches of snow.

The region can also expect to see the Santa Ana winds lasting a little longer than usual, well through the fall and into winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californiawintersnowweatherrainwinter weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-CSUN student athlete gets 8 years in prison for rape
Jury recommends death penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
Baby giraffe born at Los Angeles Zoo
Woman falls onto tracks in Argentina, nearly hit by train
Students watch first all-female spacewalk in Mid Wilshire
Secret Navy object moving from Redondo Beach to San Diego
Former NFL player turned LA firefighter diagnosed with ALS
Show More
Long Beach boy, 11, found safe in Los Angeles after going missing from home
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' cast praises Jolie's hands-on producer role
Failed raid against 'El Chapo's' son leaves 8 dead in Mexico
Hungry goats munch their way through fire-prone hills in OC
Police increase patrols at La Verne high school after alleged threat
More TOP STORIES News