California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia

California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia. Watch the report from Cecily Tynan on Action News at 11 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2018.

Cecily Tynan
PHILADELPHIA --
The smoke from California's wildfires has been so thick and persistent that it drifted over to the East Coast, where it is creating a haze in Philadelphia.

Some residents of the City of Brotherly Love were noticing a distinct haze in the air on Monday. It looked a lot like smoke, high in the sky.

Particles from the California wildfire smoke have billowed out some 3,000 miles east following the jet stream.

Related: Containment on Southern California's Woolsey Fire reaches 96 percent

This is smoke about a mile up in the atmosphere that creates gray haze high in the sky and can produce spectacular sunsets.

This smoke is so high in the sky that fortunately it's not expected to cause health problems on the East Coast.

If the particles were forced to the surface, they could cause respiratory problems for people with heart and lung and issues.
