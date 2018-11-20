California wildfires to blame for haze over Philadelphia

The smoke from California's wildfires has been so thick and persistent that it drifted over to the East Coast, where it is creating a haze in Philadelphia.Some residents of the City of Brotherly Love were noticing a distinct haze in the air on Monday. It looked a lot like smoke, high in the sky.Particles from the California wildfire smoke have billowed out some 3,000 miles east following the jet stream.This is smoke about a mile up in the atmosphere that creates gray haze high in the sky and can produce spectacular sunsets.This smoke is so high in the sky that fortunately it's not expected to cause health problems on the East Coast.If the particles were forced to the surface, they could cause respiratory problems for people with heart and lung and issues.