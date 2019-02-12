Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio --Here's something you don't see every day.
When firefighters from Bethel Township, Ohio, responded to a recent crash on I-70, they found a car wedged between a concrete barrier and a semi trailer.
The black Chevy Cruze appeared to have been crushed by the force of impact.
Bethel fire officials posted photos of the incident on the department's Facebook page Sunday night, saying they were there to assist emergency crews from Enon, Ohio.
Authorities said no one was seriously injured. They also said weather played a significant role in the crash.