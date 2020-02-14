SoCal weather: Chance of light drizzle Monday before rain and snow moves in Tuesday night

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain and snow are returning to Southern California this week, along with thunderstorms in some areas.The storm system is sweeping in from Northern California and will hit the Southland by late Tuesday, bringing an inch or more of rain and up to a foot of snow to the mountains.On Monday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will be mostly clear, with some clouds and drizzle and a high of 63. The rain should start Tuesday night and continue throughout the day Wednesday as well as Thursday. The area can expect up to an inch of rain.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with up to 1.5 inches of rain in some valleys.Mountains will see 6-12 inches of snow during the week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.