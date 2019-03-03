Weather

Southern California weather: Chance of rain lingers across SoCal on Sunday amid cool temps

Sunday will be a day of cool temperatures with the possibility of morning showers across much of Southern California. Another storm will move into the region by Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The remnants of a rainstorm will linger over the Southland Sunday as temperatures remain cool and another storm makes its way over.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, along with the valleys and Inland Empire, have a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain and highs will be cool in the low 60s.

Beach communities will have a slight chance of rain in the morning. Swells from the southwest may create 3-5 foot surf. Temperatures will hover in the low 60s.

Mountain areas will have a 40 percent chance of morning shows amid highs in the upper 40s.

The deserts have a minimal chance of rain in the morning hours and temps will be in the upper 50s.

Another powerful system will roll into the region next Tuesday and Wednesday - possibly producing up to two inches of rain and flooding in some areas.


