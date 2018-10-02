Chances of light showers in parts of SoCal Tuesday

A slight chance of rain is expected in parts of Southern California on Tuesday as the bulk of Tropical Storm Rosa skirts past the region and makes its way into central and southern Arizona.With Rosa moving toward the northeast, it decreased the amount of rainfall expected for the Southland, but the first real storm of the season should come on Wednesday.Conditions will be cloudy in Los Angeles and Orange counties, where a 10 percent chance of rain is on tap. The high temperature will reach 78 degrees and the low will be 68. Temps are expected to fall to the low 70s by Wednesday.In the valleys and Inland Empire, look for a 10 percent chance of rain amid a high temperature of 81. The low will drop to 68 degrees. These areas should expect about a 1/2-inch of rain on Wednesday.Showers are forecasted for the beaches, where waves will be between 3 feet and 5 feet. The high will be a pleasant 74 degrees while the low temperature will be 67.Thunderstorms are expected in the mountain areas along with wind gusts of up to 30 mph. The high temperature will be 62. The low will be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect similar conditions on Wednesday.Desert areas will see a 10 percent chance of showers as the high rises to 82 degrees. The low temperature will be 62. Temperatures will drop to the low 70s on Wednesday, accompanied by thunderstorms.