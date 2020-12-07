Frozen sprinkler creates amazing ice sculpture in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A beautiful ice sculpture was created accidentally in the Inland Empire.Temperatures dipped so low in Apple Valley Sunday morning that ice formed.A sprinkler went off at Jess Ranch Golf Course, but because it was so chilly, everything quickly froze over and turned to ice.Icicles formed on a tree and along rope rails, making the accident look like it was a scene pulled from a winter wonderland movie.