Frozen sprinkler creates amazing ice sculpture in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A beautiful ice sculpture was created accidentally in the Inland Empire.

Temperatures dipped so low in Apple Valley Sunday morning that ice formed.

A sprinkler went off at Jess Ranch Golf Course, but because it was so chilly, everything quickly froze over and turned to ice.

Icicles formed on a tree and along rope rails, making the accident look like it was a scene pulled from a winter wonderland movie.

