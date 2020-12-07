Frozen sprinkler creates amazing ice sculpture in Apple Valley

Temperatures dipped so low in Apple Valley Sunday morning that ice formed.
A sprinkler went off at Jess Ranch Golf Course, but because it was so chilly, everything quickly froze over and turned to ice.
Icicles formed on a tree and along rope rails, making the accident look like it was a scene pulled from a winter wonderland movie.
For more on the frozen sprinkler, watch the video above.
