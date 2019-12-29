Weather

Clear, cool Sunday ahead of storm

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see clear skies and cool temperatures Sunday before clouds and another winter storm arrive.

Temperatures will once again stretch into the lower 60s in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar highs.

The next system will move in Sunday night, sweeping down from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, then hitting Los Angeles in time for the Monday morning commute. It's expected to be a little less severe than the last storm, bringing about 10-12 inches of snow to mountain communities. But the snow will fall at elevations as low as 2,000 feet, posing potentially dangerous conditions for Grapevine drivers.

