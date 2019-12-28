Clear skies, cold temperatures on tap for SoCal Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will have a day or two to dry out this weekend before another winter storm moves arrives.This week's storm dumped several feet of snow in mountain communities and several inches in the high desert areas.Saturday and Sunday will be clear and cold, with temperatures in the lower 60s in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The valleys and Inland Empire will see highs in the upper 50s.The next storm will start moving in Sunday night, sweeping down from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, then hitting Los Angeles in time for the Monday morning commute. It's expected to be a little less severe than the last storm, bringing about 10-12 inches of snow to mountain communities. But the snow will fall at elevations as low as 2,000 feet, meaning Grapevine drivers could face serious challenges.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.