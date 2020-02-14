SoCal forecast: Cold front bringing light rain, snow to SoCal Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A cold front is bringing in some clouds, light rain and snow to Southern California mountains on Thursday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 62 on Thursday, with clouds and drizzle.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high around 61 degrees with light rain.
Mountain communities are likely to see some light snow fall at elevations over 5,500 feet.
Friday will warm up a few degrees and then the weekend should be beautiful, with clear skies and warm temperatures.
