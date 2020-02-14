SoCal forecast: Cold front bringing light rain, snow to SoCal Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A cold front is bringing in some clouds, light rain and snow to Southern California mountains on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high of 62 on Thursday, with clouds and drizzle.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high around 61 degrees with light rain.Mountain communities are likely to see some light snow fall at elevations over 5,500 feet.Friday will warm up a few degrees and then the weekend should be beautiful, with clear skies and warm temperatures.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.