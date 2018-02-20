WEATHER

Cold temperatures, snow, strong winds hitting SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

After a mostly mild winter, a big chill has come to Southern California this week. (KABC)

By and Marc Cota-Robles
GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) --
After a mostly mild winter, a big chill has come to Southern California this week, with Monday being the coldest day.

A winter weather and wind advisory is in effect in some areas, with wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph expected in the mountains and deserts. A hard freeze warning is in place for the valleys and Ventura County.

Temperatures in the mountains are expected to stay in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday, and drop as low as 10 degrees overnight.

Areas like the windy Tejon pass are dropping down to the lowest temperatures of the year and travelers are already feeling the chill.

"It just cuts through your skin," said Kathy Ricossa, of Anaheim. "It feels like it's cutting right through. Biting."

RELATED: Latest Southern California weather forecast

During these cold temperatures, residents in a West Hollywood apartment building experienced a hole in the roof after a large plank of wood came crashing through it from a construction site. No one was injured, but some people had to be moved out for some time.

On Monday morning, temperatures near Gorman were at 26 degrees, accompanied by strong winds.

Snow and ice was seen along Highway 18 in Big Bear, where Caltrans crews stayed busy, making sure the roadways were clear.

Officials said chains may be required on Highway 38 as snow levels are expected to fall as low as 1,500 feet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwinterwinter stormwinter weathersnowsevere weatherSouthern CaliforniaLos Angeles CountyGormanBig BearSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News