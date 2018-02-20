After a mostly mild winter, a big chill has come to Southern California this week, with Monday being the coldest day.A winter weather and wind advisory is in effect in some areas, with wind gusts up to 50 to 60 mph expected in the mountains and deserts. A hard freeze warning is in place for the valleys and Ventura County.Temperatures in the mountains are expected to stay in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday, and drop as low as 10 degrees overnight.Areas like the windy Tejon pass are dropping down to the lowest temperatures of the year and travelers are already feeling the chill."It just cuts through your skin," said Kathy Ricossa, of Anaheim. "It feels like it's cutting right through. Biting."During these cold temperatures, residents in a West Hollywood apartment building experienced a hole in the roof after a large plank of wood came crashing through it from a construction site. No one was injured, but some people had to be moved out for some time.On Monday morning, temperatures near Gorman were at 26 degrees, accompanied by strong winds.Snow and ice was seen along Highway 18 in Big Bear, where Caltrans crews stayed busy, making sure the roadways were clear.Officials said chains may be required on Highway 38 as snow levels are expected to fall as low as 1,500 feet.