SoCal weather: Region to see cool, pleasant temperatures Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California on Friday will see temperatures in the 60s and 70s along with some cloud cover.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect temperatures around 73 degrees and partly sunny conditions. A sunny weekend is on tap as temperatures stay in the mid-70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also be partly sunny as a high of 77 is expected Friday. Sunshine with temperatures around 80 degrees are expected during the weekend.

